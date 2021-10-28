New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: AbRam Khan, youngest son of Shah Rukh Khan seems the happiest after his elder brother’s bail on Thursday. AbRam on the very same day after Aryan’s bail was finalised as was spotted on terrace Mannat in Mumbai waving to the large crowd outside SRK’s house.

In the video, Little AbRam was seen peeping from glass shields while fans and police officials gathered around his home. He also smiled and waved at the crowd.

Take a look at the video here:

#WATCH | Earlier visuals from actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai after the grant of bail by Bombay High Court to his son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/nCtoT7KuEf — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

Fans and well-wishers are also expressing their happiness through internet media also many gathered in front of Shah Rukh Khan’s house to celebrate Aryan’s bail. Ever since the news of Aryan's bail from Bombay High Court, Aryan Khan has started trending on Twitter and people are putting different types of comments and posts.

Two men were seen holding up a banner 'Welcome Home Prince Aryan' that had a photo of SRK with his son, as the others burst crackers.

Apart from Aryan's family, Bollywood celebrities like, Sonu Sood, Swara Bhaskar, Hansal Mehta, and Mika Singh among others reacted for Shah Rukh Khan and his family following Aryan Khan’s bail.

At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women's prison. The Bombay High Court had also granted bail to Arbaaz and Munmum in the case.

Aryan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea.

Posted By: Ashita Singh