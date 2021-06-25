Ask SRK is a regular digital session where fans ask questions to Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter and he answers them by replying to their tweets. Read on to know why the actor mentioned John Abraham.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The king of Bollywood is also the king of wit. Yes, you guessed it right we are talking about none other than our very beloved Shah Rukh Khan. The actor who is known for his funny interviews and witty attitude, proved it once again that no one can answer questions better than him.

In yet another session of #AskSRK, the actor replied to some of the tweets by his fans and how. Basically, #AskSRK is a digital session on Twitter where users get to ask questions or say something to the superstar and he replies to some of them.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic is going on, people are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to announce his films' release. Asking about the same many fans tweeted and tagged #AskSRK. One user wrote, "When your upcoming film gets released?" To which the actor replied saying, "Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience."

Apart from that, another user asked, "How is your health?" Responding to this Shah Rukh gave a funny reply and said, "Not as amazing as John Abraham but holding my own…ha ha"

Well, isn't he funny? Wait to go through more of his #AskSRK threads.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK Twitter replies here:





Not as amazing as John Abraham but holding my own…ha ha https://t.co/fWZGQpVAyH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Nahi yaar ab toh bahut saari movies hi aayengi. https://t.co/68m7zasmvY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Just going to call him and request him….he sleeps late!! https://t.co/9ONJx8EhuX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Some very masaaledaar movies… https://t.co/l2w0vO2exn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience https://t.co/vNmmemDMCk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Loudspeakers make announcement….I will gently allow my films to enter your hearts….soon https://t.co/hrbYBhnRSF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Indeed, Shah Rukh Khan is a pro at handling his fans' questions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has signed a Yash Raj film named Pathan which will also has John Abraham in a pivotal role. The superstar last made an appearance as a guest in Netflix's show Fabulous Life Of Bollywood Wives which starred Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Khan.

Apart from this, SRK has quite a few projects lined up in his pipeline and he will soon come out and make official announcements about the same.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal