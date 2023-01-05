Shah Rukh Khan Wishes ‘Dearest’ Deepika Padukone On Her Birthday With A New Poster From 'Pathaan' And 'Lots Of Love'

Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media account to wish his ‘Pathaan’ co-star Deepika Padukone on her birthday on January 5. Taking to microblogging platform Twitter, the actor posted a new look of the ‘Piku’ star from ‘Pathaan’ and wrote a special wish alongside.

“To my dearest @deepikapadukone - how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love…,” read Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet for Deepika Padukone. Take a look:

To my dearest @deepikapadukone - how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love... pic.twitter.com/OVq1RWmMC5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 5, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be reuniting on the big screen with their upcoming film ‘Pathaan’. The film marks their fourth film after ‘Om Shanti Om’ in 2007, ‘Chennai Express’ in 2013, and ‘Happy New Year’ in 2014.

Also starring John Abraham, the film has been helmed by ‘War’ fame director Sidharth Anand and will be released worldwide on January 25, 2023. In India, the film will be released in three languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand spoke about how ‘Pathaan’ is not just another film, but an emotion. In an interview with PTI, the ‘War’ director said, “We had to make a unit that justifies their wait to see something of Pathaan as well as the fact that we have chosen his birthday to release the first big asset of the film! It had to be spectacular and memorable at the same time and I think we have managed to make them very happy, given the incredible reaction that we are witnessing for Pathaan’s teaser.”

“For us, Pathaan is not just a film, it is an emotion as we are aiming to make the biggest action spectacle with one of the all-time biggest on-screen icons that Indian cinema has ever seen. The teaser is just the beginning to deliver on that promise on the big screen,” the filmmaker added.

Siddharth Anand will be collaborating with Deepika Padukone yet again for Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Fighter’. The film will be releasing in 2024.