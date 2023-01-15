Shah Rukh Khan's Viral Picture From 'Pathaan' Set Has Netizens Gushing; See

B-town star Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Pathaan, which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Recently, the makers launched the trailer of Pathaan which garnered a lot of praise from all across the globe. Now, on Sunday, a fresh pic of SRK is doing rounds on social media and fans can't get over the same.

An Instagram user shared a picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Yeh naam kyun pada, kaise pada, iske liye thoda intezaar kijiye” JALDI MILTE HAI…#PATHAAN SE !!! 25th January 2023…ONLY IN CINEMAS ! #10DaysToPathaan."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajvir Ashar (@rajvirashar)

The pic shared by SRK's fan saw the crew members holding the DDLJ actor in their arms. Shah Rukh looked dapper in a blue-coloured shirt and dark rugged demin. The look was completed with a chunky pair of sunglasses. While posing for the picture, SRK sported his million dollar smile, as evident from the picture.

Meanwhile, netizens are going gaga over the new pic of their favourite actor, as evident from the comments section. A fan commented, "Thank you for treating our Shah Rukh Khan like this, you all are gem," another one wrote, "Emotions... also it looks like srk has enlarged his hands to give a short japphi to you," a netizen also commented, "Such a happy picture o my god," and others dropped hearts to the post.

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. The much-awaited movie was recently screened on the iconic Burj Khalifa on January 14.