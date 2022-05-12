New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A couple of weeks back, Shah Rukh Khan's fans were on sky 9 when the actor dropped the video of his first-ever project with non-other than ace director Rajkumar Hirani. A few days back, Shah Rukh dropped a video where the title of the film was revealed. SRK's upcoming project with Rajkumar Hirani is titled as Dunki. The film also features Taapsee Pannu. Now, a picture of SRK is doing rounds on the internet and fans are speculating that the picture is from the sets of Dunki.

As soon as the picture went online, it created a storm of comments on social media. Fans even pointed out that SRK has the same look as what he had for his hit film VeerZaara or Swades.

There is no doubt that SRK rules millions of hearts, and his fans are always eagerly waiting for his pictures. Seeing the recent viral picture a fan wrote, “He is looking like he used to look during the time of swades, veer zaara n kal ho na ho" another commented "The look reminds me of Veer Pratap Singh from Veer-Zaara.."

The micro-blogging site Twitter was flooded with such appreciation and speculation tweets.

Take a look at the tweets here:

Latest picture of #ShahRukhKhan with Rajkumar Hirani



From the sets of #Dunki 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/lvz5DPh99k — FIROZ SRK FAN (@FirozSRKian_) May 11, 2022

This will be the first time when SRK will work with Rajkumar Hirani. The movie will also feature Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the lead along with King Khan. The film is set to hit the big screens on December 22, 2023.

Further, Rajkumar Hirani also confirmed the development of the film. “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list, and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour, and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen,” the director was quoted as saying by News18.

Meanwhile, talking about SRK's work front, the actor will be next seen in his much-anticipated film Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will hit the silver screens next year.

