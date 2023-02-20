Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘True Age’, Update On Pathaan 2, His Autobiography And More: 5 Highlights Of AskSRK A True Fan Must Not Miss

Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans on Monday afternoon with a quick ‘AskSRK’ session on Twitter. Taking to the microblogging platform, the actor asked his fans to come up with ‘irrelevant and fun’ questions that the ‘Pathaan’ star answered today.

Taking to his Twitter account, Shah Rukh Khan began ‘AskSRK’ with a tweet that read, “So far So good….#Pathaan For years we are doing #AskSRK let’s do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant & fun maybe even what u #DontAskSRK for 15mins. No bad language no personal meanness. Let’s go!! Happy hours ( 15 mins ).”

Within seconds, Shah Rukh Khan fans flooded the social media platform to ask their favorite superstar several questions, ranging from his retirement plans, updates on Pathaan 2, future project and even his progress on the autobiography.

Here are the 5 highlights from the AskSRK session that you must not miss if you’re a true Shah Rukh Khan fan:

One user asked Shah Rukh Khan why he did not have any pets. “Do you like pets? Why did you never have one? #AskSRK” To this, the Pathaans star replied with his quintessential wit. Check out his reply:

I have lots of pets I just don’t put their pics on social media…don’t want them to become more famous than me…. https://t.co/JhdwLJKEXk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

A user asked Shah Rukh Khan to reveal his ‘true age’, after posting pictures of him from the sets of Pathaan, where the actor can be seen in his chiseled body. “Khan sab FIR file kar raha hun Aap ke against ke ye bandda jhoot bolta hai ke ye 57 years ka hai,” read the user’s tweet. Here’s how King Khan replied:

Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that’s why, even my next film is called Jawan https://t.co/rIH1lnsAWm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Quizzed about whether Shah Rukh Khan finished writing his autobiography, the actor replied:

Not yet but after I finish final shoot of Jawan and Dunki I will get back to it. https://t.co/Ijs0SF3gwo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan was also quizzed about his retirement plans, to which Shah Rukh Khan wrote:

Who will be the next big thing in bellwood after you retire ??@iamsrk

Your the best — SANDIP ROY (@SANDIPR68593490) February 20, 2023

And the biggest question of the hour, Shah Rukh Khan was asked on updates on Pathaan 2. To which, SRK’s reply was: