Touted as one of the best-dressed actors in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan's wardrobe is king-sized and filled with the priciest and most exclusive labels, just like his king-sized existence. Recently, at an event, SRK was spotted wearing a black suit with a stunning blue-coloured wristwatch, which caught everybody's attention. One would be shocked to know the price of Pathaan star's stylish wristwatch.

Now, on Thursday, Deepika Padukone shared a video featuring herself and Shah Rukh while promoting her skincare brand. SRK wore the same blue watch while taking skin-routine tips from the actress.

Now, a few fans were curious to knot about the luxurious watch that SRK sported in the video, as evident from the text messages they sent to the anonymous fashion blogger's Instagram account Diet Sabya. The watch is from the brand Audemars Piguet and it's the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch that, as per a screenshot shared by Diet Sabya, is worth a whopping ₹4.98 crore. According to the website Chrono24, the watch's price is 4.7 crore.

Now, reacting to it, a fan wrote that the cost of the watch is 100 times his net worth. Another one hilariously wrote, "That's the money I lent to my father in law and still waiting for him to return. Might as well have bought this, would be lesser of a regret."

It is pertinent to note that this is not the only luxurious thing that SRK owns, his most prized possession remains his sea-facing house, Mannat, which is worth Rs 200 crores. The actor owns cars including BMW 6 series, a BMW 7 series, an Audi and other cars.