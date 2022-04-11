New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will make a big comeback with his upcoming film Pathaan. Now, his son Aryan Khan is also reported to step into the film industry. Shah Rukh has mentioned many times that Aryan Khan is interested in filmmaking and his daughter Suhana Khan is interested in acting. Now according to the latest reports by Pinkvilla, Aryan Khan did a test shoot in Mumbai for a web series.

“Besides writing the project, Aryan will also be directing it. He had taken complete charge of the test shoot that took place on Friday and Saturday. As a part of his and the crew’s prep, Aryan wanted to bring everyone together and understand the project before they actually start shooting for it. He is very passionate about this yet untitled show and has already begun work on the pre-production. They will finalise the actual shooting dates soon,” Pinkvilla quoted the source saying.

The official announcement about the same has not been made. Pinkvilla also reported that the actor Prit Kamani from Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Jersey was seen on the set.

For the unacquainted, on October 3, 2021, Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB arrested Aryan on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The central agency had booked him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, and conspiracy and abetment. On October 28, he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Recently, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam were seen cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, Suhana is also all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's film ‘The Archies’. The film will be based on the Archie comics, and it will also star Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agasthya Nanda and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav