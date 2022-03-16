New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has set the internet on fire after a few of his shirtless pictures from Spain went viral. Shah Rukh was spotted shooting for his much-anticipated film Pathaan. The pictures were leaked online, and fans clearly cannot keep calm.

In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen shirtless flaunting his 8-pack abs while wearing green cargo pants. The picture gave fans the Darde-Disco vibes. An influx of fan reactions flooded over social media. Apart from Shah Rukh, even Deepika was seen in those leaked pictures. Deepika was seen wearing beachwear on Pathaan sets in Spain. Fans spammed the comments section with fire and heart emojis.

While one wrote, "Damnn" and added fire emojis in the comment section, another commented, “At least this man's got natural abs, no CGI.” That’s why he is the king. huge respect for the man," a third one wrote. Another commented, "King is back...srk."

Take a look at Twitter reactions here:

Look at his body #ShahRukhKhan 🔥💥 Storm coming on 25.01.23 All Past Record Shattered !!#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #Pathaan h pic.twitter.com/PdWyQIdC6f — Vishwajit Patil (@1Vishwajitrao) March 15, 2022

#Pathaan Exclusive by Majorca media-



"Described as 'biggest action spectacle that audiences can ever expect to see' & stars India’s most loved male superstar Shah Rukh “King” Khan and India’s biggest female superstar, Deepika Padukone. Over the weekend filming took place in...." pic.twitter.com/fn5NhXqvIS — DP Exclusives (@RumourssSay) March 15, 2022

Earlier a report by India Today claimed that King Khan will document his transformation for Pathaan in a behind-the-scenes video series.

"Shah Rukh has been documenting his physical transition and how he has put on muscles for his role in Pathaan in a behind-the-scenes video series. In Pathan, you will see him in a well-chiseled look, and he will be releasing the BTS series closer to the film's release," a source quoted as saying by India Today said.

About Pathaan:

Before the pandemic, King Khan began shooting for his much-anticipated film 'Pathaan'. It is believed that the film is a high-octane film and some parts of the movie were shot in Dubai. The movie stars, Shah Ruh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. Besides, the movie will also feature Salman Khan in a cameo.

Helmed by Siddhart Anand, the movie is backed by the Yash Raj Films. Pathaan has been the talk of the town since it went on floors. And now fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the big screen.

