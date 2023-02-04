Shah Rukh Khan's Praise For Jawaan Co-Stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi During AskSRK Session Wins Over Internet

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of his latest release 'Pathaan' was seen actively replying on Twitter and is back with his 'AskSRK' session. Shah Rukh Khan has gripped everyone across the globe with his latest film and is ruling hearts at the box office.

Treating millions of his fans with his routine 'AskSRK' session, Shah Rukh Khan conducted another Q&A session on Twitter, where he was seen chatting with his fans and replying to them in his signature swag manner, answering their burning questions on 'Pathaan' and also on his upcoming release 'Jawan.'

Recently, the 'Pathaan' star was asked about his work experience on the sets of 'Pathaan' with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan kindly replied and wrote, "Tremendous….and a bit of madness."

Next in line, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his work experience with South diva Nayanthara, where the Twitter user also asked Shah Rukh Khan a special thing about his co-star. The Tweet read, "Hii sir, #nayantara mam ke saath #Jawan me kaam karke kaisa feel hua ? Any special thing about mam.."

Shah Rukh Khan courteously wrote, "She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well….fantastic experience. Hope u all will@like her in the film."

Another Twitter user asked the superstar about 'Jawaan's director Atlee's newborn baby, and if he has met the child. Shah Rukh Khan gave the sweetest reply and wrote, "Yes he is too sweet and Masha Allah healthy."

The King of Bollywood marked his comeback after four years with 'Pathaan' creating roars at the box office. The spy-action flick collection not only marked the return of the king but also marked the revival of Bollywood.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan fans are eager to see him in his upcoming action-release 'Jawaan' directed by Atlee. Filmmaker Atlee is one of the most successful directors of the Tamil film fraternity, where the actor-filmmaker due has joined hands for the first time. The film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles.