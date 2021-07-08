A heartfelt gesture of SRK is winning the hearts of netizens- a video of which is making rounds over the internet.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After veteran Indian cinema actor Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7 due to prolonged illness, superstar Shahrukh Khan was one of the first celebrities to visit his residence to pay tribute to him. Khan, who is often referred to as his "mooh-bola-beta", was photographed sitting beside an inconsolable Saira Banu, Kumar's wife.

In addition to his visit to the couple's residence, a heartfelt gesture of SRK is winning the hearts of netizens- a video of which is making rounds over the internet.

#ShahRukhKhan arrives at #DilipKumar’s residence to pay his last respects to the legendary actor. pic.twitter.com/6X2QrwKpcs — Filmfare (@filmfare) July 7, 2021

In the video shared by Filmfare, Khan could be seen wearing blue denim, and a white t-shirt along with sunglasses. As soon as he reached Saira Banu’s residence, SRK made his way and greeted a Mumbai Police cop who was standing on the road as a mark of respect. He greeted him with salaam and moved ahead to Banu's house.

The pictures and videos of Khan's minute yet graceful gesture won the hearts of people all over the internet, who showered him with much admiration.

“Notice the unsolicited respect given to the police officer at 0:21. That street smartness is why SRK still rules the hearts of so many after so many years,” a Twitter user wrote while quoting the video. Several others, who noticed SRK's kind gesture, praised him via thousands of posts and comments.

Dilip Kumar passed away at 7.30 am on July 7. He was laid to rest with full state honors at Juhu Qabrastan around 5 pm on the same day. Actors Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan paid their last respects to the 98-year-old at the Juhu Qabrastan. In his glorious career spanning decades, the legend left behind a rich legacy of memorable performances like ‘Jugnu’, ‘Devdas’, 'Mughal-e-Azam', ‘Naya Daur’, ‘Ram Aur Shyam’, ‘Deedar', etc.

