New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: COVID-19 pandemic is again taking a toll on India, with 2.58 lakh new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Owing to this, state governments have imposed strict restrictions such as night curfew, the closing of restaurants etc. Though shooting has yet not been banned in Mumbai or other states, producers are taking precautionary measures by reducing the number of crew members on the sets or postponing the shooting.

A report in Mid Day revealed that Producer Aditya Chopra has postponed the shooting of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and Salman Khan's Tiger 3. “The production house was vigilant with testing on set. However, once a case was detected, they immediately decided to halt work as the city’s doubling rate was high at the time. The crew strength of Pathan and Tiger 3 is heavy. In such a scenario, a high number of people would be at risk, even if one tested positive. Taking this into account, the directors along with producer Aditya Chopra decided to put the brakes on the shoots,” a source from Tiger 3 unit told Mid Day.

Also, the shooting of Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's web series 'The Railway Men', co-starring R Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon, has been postponed, till there is a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases. However, some production houses have decided to continue with the shooting, following stringent safety measures.

"Vidyut has been filming at Sunil Maidaan in Film City over the past few days. Akshay Kumar recently shot for a commercial in Madh Island. These instances send out a strong message to the industry that work has to go on. This time around, the industry so far has suffered less than the last two waves," the source added.

