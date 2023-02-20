Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan To Hit The Screens In Bangladesh On February 24

Shah Rukh Khan has made a successful comeback on the big screen after a break of almost four years with his latest film Pathaan, which is currently in its fourth week and still doing well, despite new releases such as Shehzada and Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It has now been announced that the espionage thriller produced by Yash Raj Films will also be released in Bangladesh.

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham was released on January 25 and has been successful since then. It is now set to release in Bangladesh on February 24, with the announcement made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at a press conference on February 19. The film has received a lot of love and appreciation from audiences.

Nineteen film associations had earlier agreed that there should be no obstacles in releasing Hindi films in Bangladesh. As a result, there are no restrictions for the release of Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller in Bangladesh.

A discussion earlier on January 24 regarding the movie's distribution reportedly resulted in the conclusion that Pathaan would not be distributed in Bangladesh due to some legal concerns. The show's immense popularity and success, however, seem to have caused the Ministry's decision to be altered.

However, the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation hosted a meeting of the film association on February 12 where they decided to release the Hindi film. The group also advocated for the annual distribution of 10 Hindi movies in Bangladeshi theatres.

About Pathaan

Pathaan marks the first time that Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham have worked together. Siddharth Anand is the film's writer and director, while Yash Raj Films have backed the project. It is Khan's follow-up movie to Zero and the fourth entry in the YRF Spy Universe (2018).

The film's Tamil and Telugu versions were both released on January 25. Salman Khan made an astounding cameo in the movie. Vishal-Shekhar scored the soundtrack for Pathaan, and Sanchit and Ankit Balhara wrote the score.