Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' To Go Against Salman Khan's 'Tiger' In Future YRF Spy Universe Film: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan did the most epic crossover in Pathaan and the audience in theatres went crazy after seeing them together on screen. As per the reports, Salma and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen together in future YRF Spy Universe projects but they will go against each other in the film.

According to Pinkvilla, Salman Khan's Tiger will go against Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in the future Spy Universe films and the makers have locked a story as well.

"The plot of this epic two-hero crossover film featuring Tiger and Pathaan has been locked. The film will be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khan’s since the release of Karan Arjun in 1995. The story of this Tiger – Pathaan two hero film has been developed by Aditya Chopra himself along with Shridhar Raghavan, who has been appointed by Adi as the Mentor Writer of the haloed YRF Spy Universe," a source was quoted saying by Pinkvilla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

“It’s going to be Tiger v/s Pathaan in this two-hero film. The film will be a face off between the two giant superstars of Indian Cinema, much like what happened between Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Batman vs Superman from the DC Universe,” the source further added.

It was also reported that Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone will have a crossover as well. Deepika Padukone played the role of Rubai in Pathaan, whereas, Katrina Kaif was seen as Zoya in the Tiger Universe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan will reprise his role of Pathaan in Tiger 3. The movie stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. It will hit the theatres on Diwai 2023.

Talking about Pathaan, the movie has crossed the Rs 500 crores mark at the box office in India. Moreover, Pathaan tickets will be available at Rs 110 on February 17.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role.