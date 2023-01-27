Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Shatters All Box Office Records For Single-Day Earnings; Mints THIS Much On Day 2

SRK's most recent movie Pathaan, which was released on Wednesday and is being shown in 8,000 cinemas around the world, has set the cash registers ringing for theatres in India and around the globe.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, film critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Film #Pathaan earned Rs 57 cr on day-1 of its release. The final collections for day-2 are yet to come in but estimates suggest that the film should earn Rs 70 cr. No Hindi film has ever achieved the Rs 70 crore mark in a single day."

The fervour surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan remains strong. Despite boycotts and commotions in certain areas, the film has set new box office records.

The movie's incredible success of reaching Rs 100 crores on its first day brought great joy to all the fans that had been looking forward to seeing King Khan back on the big screen after a four-year absence. This could be why the film has not been adversely impacted by boycotts or any of the other controversies surrounding it.

The movie Pathaan has had a record-breaking opening day. Box Office India reported that it earned a total of Rs 103 crore, with Rs 57 crore coming from India and Rs 36.7 crore from foreign markets. This makes it the highest grossing Hindi film debut in India ever.

"For Pathaan to shatter records on a non-holiday, just proves that the theatrical business is here to stay, provided we make films that entice people to come to the cinemas to witness a never-seen-before-experience that entertains them thoroughly," said Akshaye Widhani, chief executive officer, YRF.

So far, the record for the highest first-day net earnings for a Hindi movie in India was held by the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 at Rs 53.95 crore. The film had released in April last year after a strong marketing campaign by its makers.

YRF's War, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, made Rs 53.35 crore in its opening day, according to trade analysts. This was higher than the 2018 YRF release, Thugs of Hindostan, which earned Rs 52.25 crore on its first day.