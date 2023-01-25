Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Leaked Online, Makers Request Fans To Avoid Spoilers: Reports

One of the most highly anticipated film releases in recent times, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is already on a record breaking spree. While the film has already sold over 3 lakh tickets in India, Pathaan has reportedly been leaked online on pirated websites.

According to reports, Pathaan was leaked online on Tuesday, a day before its official theatrical release. As soon as the news came out, Yash Raj Films shared a post on social media, urging fans to avoid piracy and spoilers and watch the film only in theaters.

“All set for the biggest action spectacle? A humble request to everyone to refrain from recording any videos, sharing them online and giving out any spoilers. Experience #Pathaan only in cinemas! Book tickets for #Pathaan now - (Link in bio) Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu", the post read. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, who is also rumored to be a part of the film in a cameo appearance, took to her Instagram account to ask fans not to reveal the plot of Pathaan. Katrina Kaif’s story read, “My friend Pathaan is on a dangerous mission. It is very important in the interest of national security that you don’t reveal anything about this. You are all part of this classified mission now. Zoya".

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and released worldwide on January 25, 2023. The film marks King Khan’s return to the big screen in a full fledged role after a gap of over 4 years.

Pathaan will mark the beginning of YRF’s spy universe, which will also have Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger’ franchise and Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War’ franchise interconnected with it. According to reports, Salman Khan will be featuring in Pathaan in a cameo appearance in his Tiger avatar. While Shah Rukh Khan too will be essaying his Pathaan role in the upcoming Tiger 3 film.

