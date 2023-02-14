Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Beats Salman Khan's ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Create THIS Record

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is touching heights of success every day and has created havoc at the box office. The film has now become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film in history beating Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar.'

The film now stands at a gross worldwide collection of Rs 946 Crore, as per Yash Raj Films, and is soon to enter Rs 1000 Crore. However, 'Pathaan' is still standing behind SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and 'Baahubali 2', and also behind 'KGF Chapter 2' and 'Dangal.'

On Monday, Yash Raj Films tweeted that 'Pathaan' is now as become the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema with a worldwide collection of Rs 946 Crore, where in India it has accounted for Rs 588 Crore, and in gross overseas, it has collected Rs 358 Crore.

'Pathaan' stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. It revolves around the titular spy who comes out of exile to stop John Abraham from leading a terrorist group to launching a debilitating attack on India. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles.

Shah Rukh Khan was highly elated with the success of 'Pathaan' and has keenly credited the director of the film Siddharth Anand for his creation. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan said, "It's an action film that is close to my heart. I think it is made with a lot of goodness by a lot of good people... I think it's cinematic, which is the call of the day. It's a film you want to watch on a big screen."

'Pathaan' is the fourth film in YRF's spy universe, after Salman Khan's 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and after 'War' featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.