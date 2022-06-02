New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to reign over Bollywood once again with his films in the coming year. Shah Rukh has signed a movie with very famous director Atlee. The film is in production for a long time and it will mark the debut of Atlee in Bollywood. Now, as per the latest reports on the same, the SRK-starrer title has now been finalized. Earlier, the film was speculated to be named 'Pathan' but now reportedly filmmakers have opted for 'Jawan' as the new name.

As per a UAE-based critic the film is titled ‘Jawan’ and the teaser is ‘fantastic.’ He tweeted, “#Jawan Teaser is FANTASTIC! 2023 belongs to King Khan #ShahRukhKhan ! He is back with Super Bang !”

Manobala Vijaybalan, another industry tracker tweeted about the teaser’s duration, he wrote “#Jawan Teaser - 1 min 34 secs #ShahRukhKhan.”

Reportedly, the two minute teaser of the same is set to be launched soon and if reports around the movie are to be believed then SRK's film with Atlee is a period drama. The film isset to hit theatres sometime between January and December 2023. It features Nayanthara as lead and Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and others in pivotal roles. For the first time ever, Shah Rukh Khan will share screen with Nayanthara in Atlee's Jawan.

Reportedly SRK would play a double role in the Atlee flick, with Nayanthara playing an investigative officer. According to a source close to Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan's first character would be a gangster's son, while his second character will be the father, who will play a top RAW official. Prosthetics will be worn by the Pathaan actor.

Meanwhile, on the professional front of Shah Rukh, the Bollywood super star is all set entertain his fans with films like Pathan and Dunki. He will return to the big screen after nearly four years absent. YRF's Pathaan also feature starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, stars Taapsee Pannu in pivotal role.

Posted By: Ashita Singh