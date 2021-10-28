New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aryan Khan's arrest in the ongoing drug case has got everyone talking about him. Amidst all this, his family especially dad Shah Rukh Khan is trying his best to get Aryan back home. There is a section of people who are not leaving any stone unturned in trolling the starkid whereas many others are supporting him by showing love and blessings.

In the meanwhile, anything and everything Shah Rukh Khan's been doing is catching the attention of netizens. Recently, a couple of his unseen pictures from his recent Diwali ad shoot found their way to the internet and ever since are going viral. In the photos, SRK is seen posing BTS with his co-stars from the advertisement

The commercial was for a chocolate brand that was shot before his son Aryan Khan's arrest that took place on October 3,

In the pic, Shah Rukh has sunglasses on and is seen pouting with his fellow actors on the sets. Meanwhile, in another photo, he is seen striking a pose with an elderly lady.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's viral photos here:

On the other hand, talking about Aryan Khan, the starkid was arrested after he was found partying on a cruise where an alleged rave party was taking place. This happened after the officials of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid on the ship which was on its way from Mumbai to Goa.

Aryan was later questioned and then arrested on October 3. He is currently in custody at Arthur Road Jail, in Mumbai. Meanwhile, he has been trying hard to get bail from the court but multiple times his bail plea was rejected.

