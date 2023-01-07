Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation Steps Forward To Help Delhi Hit-And-Run Victim Anjali Singh's Family

B-town actor Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation, which works with women and acid attack victims, has donated an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh, who was killed in an accident in Delhi on the New Year.

The family, including her mother and three younger siblins depended solely on Anjali fr financial support. Days after the hit-and-run incident, SRK's organisation stepped forward to assist the Singh family during this

difficult time.

According to a report in India TV, a source revealed in the matter, "Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation has donated an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family which includes her mother and siblings. The aid by Meer Foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing relief to Anjali’s siblings."

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in a horrifying incident early on New Year's Day after a car hit her scooty as she was being pulled by it from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in the nation's capital. Around 4 AM, police vans were pursuing the Maruti Suzuki Baleno vehicle after receiving information about the collision when they came upon Anjali's body.

On Sunday morning, five people were detained and jailed on suspicion of culpable homicide, reckless driving, and criminal conspiracy. As a precaution, the Sanjay Gandhi hospital in Delhi received all five of the accused on Friday night for a medical checkup.

Meanwhile, a police inquiry revealed that Deepak Khanna, who was charged with operating the Baleno that killed Singh, was not there when the incident occurred. Since he was the only one of them with a driver's licence, the police claimed that his cousins and friends urged him to alert them to his presence, as reported by The Indian Express.