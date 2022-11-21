Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat's Diamond-studded Nameplate Is Worth A Watch; See

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, Mannat, which is one of the tourist spots of Mumbai, got a new makeover, videos of which have been surfacing on social media. While the Don actor is currently shooting for his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Dunki, his popular house, Mannat, has been creating a buzz online. This is the same house from where the superstar gives a glimpse of himself every year, on his birthday, by waving at them from the balcony.

Talking about the makeover, Khan's revamped bungalow nameplate reads Mannat and is fully covered with diamonds. It is pertinent to note that the bungalow is located in the Bandstand area of Bandra West, Mumbai. The new nameplate has been placed at the entry gate which has been garnering a lot of attention. The Raees actor's fans have been frequently sharing glimpses of the bungalow on social media. Watch the video here:

The video saw the entry gate having two diamond nameplates on each side. While Mannat is written on the left side, Landsend is written on the right. Recently, on his 57th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan waved at his fans from his balcony. Thousands of his fans gathered in front of Mannat just to have the actor's glimpse. Not only this, the superstar lit up the screen on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa on Wednesday.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for interesting films like Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham which is slated for a theatrical release next year in January. His another project includes Jawan, while it is also said that the "King Of Bollywood" will also be a part of Salman Khan's Tiger 3.