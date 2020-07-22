SRK lives in ‘Mannat’ located in Mumbai’s Juhu, along with wife Gauri Khan, and their three kids – sons Aryan and AbRam, and daughter Suhana.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan found himself riding on top of the trend chases on Internet, as pictures of superstar’s Mumbai bungalow ‘Mannat’, covered with plastic sheets went viral on social media.

In the pictures of Khan’s bungalow, the plastic sheets covering the balconies and exteriors of Mannat can be seen covered with the plastic sheets. Various fan clubs posted that Shah Rukh got his house covered with plastic sheets due to monsoon rains in Mumbai, and he mostly gets this exercise done almost every year.

SRK lives in ‘Mannat’ located in Mumbai’s Juhu, along with wife Gauri Khan, and their three kids – sons Aryan and AbRam, and daughter Suhana.

View this post on Instagram 🙃 #Mannat #ShahRukhKhan A post shared by King of World (@king_of_bollywoodsrk) onJul 20, 2020 at 9:43am PDT

Last month, Shah Rukh Khan marked 28 years of his career in Mumbai’s entertainment world. SRK had then taken to Twitter to thank his wife Gauri for clicking the spot-on moment for his fans and admirers all over India and beyond.

Shah Rukh wrote on the microblogging site: “Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passional will see me through many more years of service to all of you.”

28 years and counting... and thank u @gaurikhan for capturing this moment. https://t.co/UC8FZUiF5X — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2020

Shah Rukh is also contributing his part in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic through his Charity organisation ‘Meer Foundation’ which is reportedly working to provide protective gear to frontline COVID warriors, and necessary food rationing to the underprivileged citizens in Mumbai and beyond.

Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment produced content will release on various OTT platforms, including Bobby Deol-starrer ‘Class of 83’ on Netflix. The 54-year-old actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ (2018) opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, and so far has not signed any film project for theatrical or OTT release for himself.

Posted By: Talib Khan