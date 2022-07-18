Shah Rukh Khan's Look From Dunki Leaked, Fans Say 'Handsome As Always' | See Here

Bollywood's king who rules millions of hearts is none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The actor with his charisma and acting skills has created magic for fans all across the globe. SRK is set to enthrall his fans with back-to-back movies that will be released next year. Khan will make his debut with Rajkumar Hirani for his upcoming film 'Dunki'. Recently, a picture of the actor is doing rounds on the internet, and it is reportedly said to be from the sets of Dunki.

It seems that SRK's look from the film has been leaked online. SRK is currently in London and shooting for the film, and a picture of him from the sets is doing rounds on the internet.

In the picture, SRK can be seen with a messy look while he waited for the shot. Shah Rukh can be seen wearing a plaided shirt that is half tucked in, Shah Rukh’s hair was messy in the picture.

Further, he can be seen surrounded by the crew team.

Take a look at the picture here:

EXCLUSIVE picture of Megastar #ShahRukhKhan from the sets of #Dunki in Waterloo Bridge, London. pic.twitter.com/n8glLK8xSa — Jagatjit (@iamJagatjit45) July 17, 2022

As soon as the picture went online, SRK's fan pages circulated the picture and plaided shirt that is half tucked in, Shah Rukh’s hair was messy in the picture. Another person called him 'handsome as always'. A fan wrote, "#Dunki is now trending after leaked pic of SRK. The craze of SRK's upcoming movie."

About the film 'Dunki'

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star Taapsee Pannu opposite SRK. This will be the first time that both the actors will share the screen space.

Back in April, SRK announced his and Rajkumar Hirani's collaboration through a video posted on Instagram.

Earlier, ETimes reported that the cast of the film will be flying to London and Europe for a shooting schedule.

A lot of details about the film have been kept under the wrap. However, fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite star to appear on big screens.

Apart from Dunki, SRK will also feature in Atlee's Jawan and will also appear in Pathaanwith Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.