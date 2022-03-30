New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan along with Deepika Padukone has finally wrapped the shoot for their much-anticipated film 'Pathaan.' Earlier this month, the entire cast of the film jetted off to Spain for shooting. Later several pictures of King Khan and Deepika Padukone from the sets of the film were leaked and went viral on the internet. On Wednesday, once again, some of the latest pictures of Shah Rukh Khan took the internet by storm.

The heart-throb actor was seen flaunting his long hair look. King Khan was seen wearing a blue shirt and paired it with ripped jeans as he poses with fans. Without any doubt, the actor looks simple yet dashing.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Whether it is a long hair look or a chiselled body look, the 56-year-old can pull off any look very easily and elegantly. A few days back, Shah Rukh posted his look from the film. The actor in the picture was seen flaunting 8-pack abs. Soon after the picture was shared, it had set the internet ablaze. Flaunting his chiselled abs and rocking a messy bun, Shah Rukh left his fans speechless with his transformation.

Sharing the picture, Shah Rukh wrote, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga…"

Take a look at the picture :

Back on March 2, Shah Rukh took to his social media handle and shared the release date of the film. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Talking about the film, director Sidharth said that he intends to make it the 'biggest event film of India'.

"As a director, I strive to make every film of mine a bigger experience for the audience than my last film and I have a personal ambition to make Pathaan a film that is at par with any film made anywhere in the world," Sidharth was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 'Zero.' Pathaan will mark the return of the actor on the silver screen after a gap of four years. Also, this will be the third time when Shah Rukh and Deepika will share the screen space. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens next year on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

