Shah Rukh Khan's Hilarious Reply To Fan Asking For Free 'Pathaan' Ticket Will Leave You In Splits

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ask SRK' session is only getting interesting as the actor's hilarious take with every reply reveals his true sense of humor, replying to several fans who shared their enthusiasm and excitement over his upcoming film 'Pathaan.'

In his 'Ask SRK' session, the actor refused to help out a fan asking him to help out with the tickets for Pathaan, and also asked him a query about his kissing scene in 'Pathaan.'

Shah Rukh Khan hilariously refused the fan who said he was unable to book the 'first day first show' of the film. The fan asked the actor, "Book my show crashed, @iamsrk Can you give me 2 ticket so I will watch FDFS." To which Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Nahi tickets toh you will have to buy yourself…crash or no crash."

He also replied to a fan who asked him if he will be doing a kissing scene in the film, to which he replied, "#Pathaan Kiss karne nahi….Kick karne aaya hai. Another fan also shared a still from his film and asked him about the exact number of abs he had for the film, to which he responded, "Defines my body of work".

Shah Rukh also asked a fan to watch 'Pathaan' after the Republic Day parade on January 26, where he wrote, "26 Jan ki parade bahut important hoti hai. It gives us an opportunity to respect our Republic. After the parade you will enjoy #Pathaan even more so see it later."

The actor was also asked about how he was feeling after seeing the overall response for 'Pathaan', to which the actor responded, "Feeling good that the hard work of so many people is being appreciated in our team…#Pathaan."

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film 'Pathaan' is all set to be released on January 25, marking his screen presence after 4 years. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles.