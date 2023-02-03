Shah Rukh Khan’s Ex-Bodyguard Hired For Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s Wedding: Reports

Rumored lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot this weekend in Rajasthan. The couple will reportedly have a lavish wedding ceremony with only close friends and family present at the venue.

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani have hired Shah Rukh Khan’s ex-bodyguard, Yaseen to look after the security at their wedding venue. The wedding will take place in Jaisalmer’s royal Suryagarh fort and will be a 3-day long affair full of festivities.

According to a report in Times of India, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding will have tight security. “The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security. As has become the norm with big Bollywood weddings, Sid-Kiara's shaadi will have heightened security managing the event which will take place behind closed doors. A battery of security persons and bodyguards will travel to Jaisalmer on February 3 for the wedding prep,” the report added.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding ceremony will reportedly take place in Suryagarh fort on February 6. The pre-wedding festivities will take place over the weekend, with haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies taking place on February 4 and 5.

The report in Times of India, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding guests will be arriving two days before the big fat Punjabi wedding. “Sid and Kiara loved the property and wanted to make it their location for the wedding. The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay at luxurious villas on the property.”

“Given the huge size and stunning view from each room, the guests have been allotted special suites to meet their needs.,” the report further added.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have reportedly been dating for a few years now. The duo starred together in Shershah in 2021.