New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife, Gauri Khan has turned a year older today, October 8, 2021. However, the interior designer is in no mood to celebrate her birthday as her elder son Aryan Khan is still in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s custody in an alleged drug case. So to cheer up her mother, SRK's daughter Suhana Khan has dropped a lovey-dovey throwback pic of her parents, in wake to wish her mother a very happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the star kid dropped a monochrome pic of her parents from an old photoshoot in the 90s. She captioned the image as, "Happy birthday Ma", followed by a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

As soon as she dropped the post, her followers also dropped lovely wishes in her comment section. Even her bestie actress Ananya Panday and cousin Alia Chhiba dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Currently, the Khan family is going through a rough phase after Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB after their cruise drug bust on Saturday. Yesterday, Aryan and seven others, including Arbaz Merchant and Munmun were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. However, star kid's bail hearing is going to be held today.

After Aryan's arrested, many B-town celebrities came out in support of Shah Rukh and his 23-year-old son. Among all was Hrithik Roshan who penned a letter to Aryan on his Instagram handle telling him about life and how to deal with such a challenging and uncertain phase.

He wrote, "Life is a strange ride . It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me.

Love you man ."

Soon after he dropped a post, many celebs liked the post, including SRK's daughter Suhana Khan.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv