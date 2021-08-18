Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana khan has been almost finanlised as one of the central characters in Netflix's upcoming film.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is one of the star kids who enjoys immense attention. The star kid is quite active on social media and knows how to keep her followers engage. Ever since she made her debut on Vogue's magazine in 2018, gossip mongers have been speculating about her Bollywood debut.

However, now we have brought you a confirm news regarding Suhana Khan's acting debut. As per a report in Pinkvilla, SRK's daughter is going to be launched by famous and talented filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Yes, you read that right, she is not debuting from her father's close friend Karan Johar's Dharma but by Zoya Akhtar's next digital project.

As per a source in Pinkvilla, Suhana has been finalised as one of the central characters in Zoya's next project, which is an Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie. This film will release on a digital giant, Netflix.

"It’s a teenage story and she has been on the lookout to get multiple young actors on board to play a bunch of friends. While casting is still underway, she has found one of her central characters in Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana. While Suhana has done a couple of short films before, Archie would mark her official foray into the world of show-biz," the source was quoted saying.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's reaction, "It's in the nascent stage at the moment, and the final paper work will be done once Suhana and her father, Shah Rukh Khan okay the bound script for launch."

Talking about Zoya's new project, the story revolves around a character named Archie and his friends Reggie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, Moose, Midge, Dilton, Big Ethel, Mr Lodge, Miss Grundy, Pop Tate, Mr Weatherbee, Smithers, Stevens, among other fictional characters of Riverdale High School.

Apart from Suhana, the buzz is that Zoya might launch two more popular names in her next project, Archie.

Talking about Suhana, she is currently studying at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Earlier this year, in January, she returned to the US after spending several months with her family in Mumbai.

