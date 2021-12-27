New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's gorgeous daughter Suhana Khan is back on social media after staying away for months. Ever since her elder brother Aryan Khan got embroiled in a drugs-on-cruise case, the star kid has been laying low on social media. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and dropped stunning sunkissed selfies, leaving everyone in awe.

In the images, Suhana is looking beautiful as she soaks in the hues of the sun. The star kid is clad in an adorning blacktop and accessorised her look with a beautiful heart-shaped pendant with gold hoop earrings. She kept her makeup on point with a pink tint on her lips. Sharing the image, she captioned it as, "Do not disturb"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

As soon as she dropped the post, her followers bombarded the comment section with appreciating pics. Among all was her BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday, the former wrote, "Stoppppp" with love-struck emoticons while the latter wrote, "Glowin". Kushi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and cousin Alia Chhiba also dropped red heart and love-struck emoticons.

Meanwhile, Suhana is a student at the New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Last month she shared a post hinting leaving New York. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a black-and-white picture of a moving truck, with the lines, “Don’t worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker,” written on it. She didn't write any caption rather dropped a heartbreaking emoticon. It was in 2019, star-kid joined New York University after graduating from the UK.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Suhana is going to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation on Archie Comics. The film will release on Netflix, and it also stars Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv