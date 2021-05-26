New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan garner a considerable fan following just because of their father, who is known as the 'King Khan' of the industry. However, out of three, only Suhana Khan has a verified account on social media and is also quite active on it. She keeps her followers on the toes with her gorgeous pics and videos. Recently, the beautiful daughter of power couple SRK and Gauri Khan turned 21 on May 22 and to wish their daughter Gauri dropped a heartwarming birthday wish.

Taking to Twitter, Gauri wrote, "Happy birthday.. you are loved today , tomorrow and always" However, what grabbed our attention was one of the users asking Suhana's hand for marriage. Yes, you read that right, a user responded to Gauri's birthday wish and requested to marry Suhana. Not just this he also assured the mother that he earns over a lakh in a month.

Here have a look:

Gauri mam meri shadi Suhana ke saath karwado 🙏 🤗

Meri monthly payment 1lakh+ hai — SUHAIB صہیب 🇮🇳 (@SRKmania_) May 21, 2021

As soon as he dropped this post, netizens burst out in laughter and trolled the user by pointing out that the proposal is out of his league. One of the users commented, "Haat main jo bag liye baithi hai uska Price 3lac plus hai bhai."

Haat main jo bag 🛍️ liye baithi hai uska Price 3lac plus hai bhai. 😂😂 — MD AZHARUDDIN (@mda78614) May 22, 2021

While another wrote, Bro ........ I respect your daring, you got a super daring...... But try it somewhere else you'll get someone...... Btw your comment has made it to the news...... Be careful, Suhana Khan's bodyguards will be arriving at your door ata any moment"

Bro ........ I respect your daring, you got a super daring...... But try it somewhere else you'll get someone...... Btw your comment has made it to the news...... Be careful, Suhana Khan's bodyguards will be arriving at your door ata any moment 🙂 — Azim Mulani (@i_azim_here) May 26, 2021

Here have a look at netizens reaction:

Itni wo unke servants ko dete hai ek mahine ki! — Aayushman Singh Gaur (@AayushmanGaur) May 22, 2021

Bhai @iamsrk sir apne Guard ko 10 lakh monthly deta he vo bhi sirf 1 ko — Pakistani Shahrukh khan official (@AmSrkPakOficial) May 21, 2021

Beta ji ek lakh ka toh uska ek minute ka expenditure hoga tum baat krre ho month ek din ki bhi hoti tab bhi kucch n hota छींटे मारो छींटे पानी के आंखों पे — SHUBHAM GOEL (@a68fc2a2ff5b4cb) May 26, 2021

Suhana who is currently studying at New York University dropped a scintillating pic on her Instagram handle in a mint green body-con dress. Along with the post, she wrote a caption "twentyone"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Meanwhile, Suhana is not in hurry to enter Bollywood, she is taking baby steps to become a prolific actress just like her father. Last year, Suhana gave a glimpse of her acting skills by essaying a role in a short film, The Grey Part of Blue, which was made in college.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv