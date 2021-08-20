Suhana Khan shared series of pics on her story, wherein she can be seen looking hot in a body-hugging black dress paired with black heels.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's next project. Before getting into a tight pack schedule, the soon to be an actress is busy vacaying in Portugal. The internet sensation recently dropped alluring pictures on her social media, leaving her fans stunned.

Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared series of pics on her story, wherein she can be seen looking hot in a body-hugging black dress paired with black heels. She kept her look simple with natural makeup. However, what made her look more elegant was the backdrop. In the pics, she can be seen posing next to a lake during the golden hour.

Here have a look at the pics:

Last month, Suhana was vacaying with mother Gauri in Serbia and the designer shared some photos posing in front of the Church of Saint Sava. In the shared pic, Gauri was seen donning a white shirt and green shorts and paired her look with a green jacket and white sneakers while Suhana was seen wearing a co-ord set of pink crop top and matching skirt.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Suhana is all set to make her debut in the entertainment world with Zoya Akhtar's digital project, which is an Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie. The film will release on Netflix.

Apart from Suhana, Zoya is expected to cast Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Khan, Boney and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda for other leading characters.

However, the filmmaker is yet to make an announcement as she is waiting for Shah Rukh Khan's approval for his daughter's debut film. "It's in the nascent stage at the moment, and the final paper work will be done once Suhana and her father, Shah Rukh Khan okay the bound script for launch," the source was quoted saying.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv