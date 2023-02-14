Shah Rukh Khan's 'Awesome' Reply To Fan Who Asked About Aamir Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, who has two movies lined up, took some time out of his schedule on a weekday to thank his fans for the love Pathaan received and wish them a happy Valentine's Day.

During an #AskSRK session, a fan asked how to convince Aamir Khan's fans that Shah Rukh Khan is the "best of all," as the fan's family members are fans of Aamir Khan. The fan wrote, "My family members are fan of Aamir Khan how can I convince them you are the best of all," to which SRK replied, "And rightly so...Aamir is awesome."

See his tweet here:

And rightly so…Aamir is awesome! https://t.co/Sp4lr2OrZH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's last appearance was in the highly successful film Pathaan, which also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. His next projects include Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, directed by Atlee, and Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, both of which are expected to release in the current year.

In the meantime, Aamir Khan had disclosed last year that he is taking a short vacation from acting to spend time with his family. "I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids. I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it's not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way," the actor said as reported by ANI.

On the work front, Aamir Khan's most recent film, Laal Singh Chaddha, had released in August last year. Additionally, the actor had a brief appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, which featured Kajol in the title role. He is also working on a movie called Champions.