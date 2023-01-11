Shah Rukh Khan Woke Up And Started Dancing To 'Naatu Naatu' After RRR Song's Big Win At Golden Globe Awards

INDIA woke up to a big surprise with Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR's song Naatu Naatu winning the Golden Globe 2023 Award for Best Original Song. The entire entertainment industry was elated with RRR's feat with stars from across cinema circles wishing the makers of the film. Shah Rukh Khan, just like any other RRR fan, started his way dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu'.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan wished RRR director SS Rajamouli, actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan and Naato Naato composer MM Keeravani for "making India proud". "Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!!," Shah Rukh Khan tweeted on SS Rajamouli's tweet praising the trailer SRK's upcoming film Pathaan.

The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. RRR's director SS Rajamouli and the film's lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan marked their presence at the ceremony along with Naatu Naatu's creator MM Keeravaani. The film is also nominated for Best Non-English Language Film.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

Ajay Devgn, who had a pivotal role in 'RRR', too, sent his best wishes to team RRR. "Heartiest congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, and team RRR for bringing home the golden globe for best original song. #GoldenGlobes2023," he tweeted.

Music director MM Kreevaani, after receiving the prestigious Golden Globe Awards, said, "Thank you very much HPFA for this prestigious award. I am very much overwhelmed by this great moment. I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife. There has been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. I was planning not to say those words when I get an award like this".

"But, I am sorry to say that I am going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words. This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli. I thank him for his vision, trust in my work and his constant support. I also want to thank NTR Junior and Ram Charan, who danced with great stamina," he added.