Shah Rukh Khan With Filmmaker Atlee Leaves For Jawan’s Shoot After Pathaan's Super Success; See Pics

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Atlee were spotted on Saturday at Kalina airport, Mumbai, as the duo headed for the shoot of their upcoming film 'Jawan.' Shah Rukh Khan recently made his smashing comeback on the big screen after 4 years with 'Pathaan', alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Breaking records at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan is now resuming his work commitments and is focusing on his upcoming release 'Jawan' with filmmaker Atlee. The first part of the film has already been shot in Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. However, this afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport and headed for 'Jawan's shoot.

The paparazzi clicked Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee at the airport as they jetted off for their next schedule of 'Jawan.' According to a report by Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white loose pants and matching sneakers with his sunglasses on and was seen carrying a bag. On the other hand, Atlee was seen wearing a black t-shirt, jacket, and gray jeans.

Talking about 'Jawan', the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead with actress Nayanthara and South superstar Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The highly anticipated project will also have a special cameo appearance by Thalapathy Vijay. The cast will also include Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover in prominent roles.

'Jawan' will be released on June 2, in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.