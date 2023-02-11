OPEN IN APP

Latest News

    More In News

    Shah Rukh Khan With Filmmaker Atlee Leaves For Jawan’s Shoot After Pathaan's Super Success; See Pics

    Shah Rukh Khan and 'Jawan' director Atlee spotted at Kalina airport, Mumbai as the latter leaves for shooting of 'Jawan.'

    By Piyali Bhadra
    Sat, 11 Feb 2023 04:34 PM (IST)
    shah-rukh-khan-with-filmmaker-atlee-leaves-for-jawans-shoot-after-pathaans-super-success-see-pics

    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Atlee were spotted on Saturday at Kalina airport, Mumbai, as the duo headed for the shoot of their upcoming film 'Jawan.' Shah Rukh Khan recently made his smashing comeback on the big screen after 4 years with 'Pathaan', alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

    Breaking records at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan is now resuming his work commitments and is focusing on his upcoming release 'Jawan' with filmmaker Atlee. The first part of the film has already been shot in Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. However, this afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport and headed for 'Jawan's shoot.

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    The paparazzi clicked Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee at the airport as they jetted off for their next schedule of 'Jawan.' According to a report by Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white loose pants and matching sneakers with his sunglasses on and was seen carrying a bag. On the other hand, Atlee was seen wearing a black t-shirt, jacket, and gray jeans.

    Also Read
    Deepika Padukone To Make Cameo In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan? Details Inside

    Talking about 'Jawan', the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead with actress Nayanthara and South superstar Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The highly anticipated project will also have a special cameo appearance by Thalapathy Vijay. The cast will also include Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover in prominent roles.

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    Also Read
    Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Rumours Of Having 5 Luxurious Flats With A Hilarious Reply

    'Jawan' will be released on June 2, in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

    Related Reads

    Top Deals

    This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.