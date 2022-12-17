Shah Rukh Khan Wishes 'Off-Screen Buddy' John Abraham A Happy Birthday; Shares Fresh Poster From 'Pathaan'

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. On Saturday, the King Khan of the Bollywood headed to his Instagram handle and wished his 'On-screen foe, off-screen buddy' John Abraham a 'Happy Birthday'.

Shah Rukh dropped a Pathaan's fresh poster featuring John Abraham in an intense avatar. "On-screen foe, off-screen buddy... Happy Birthday dearest @thejohnabraham. Watch our clash in theatres on 25th Jan in #Pathaan! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @deepikapadukone | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf," he captioned the post.

The poster shared by the Chennai Express actor featured John in an all-new avatar. He could be seen wearing a leather jacket teamed up with a black t-shirt and a dark pair of denims. The way he is staring at the camera looks like he is on an important mission and is confident enough to accomplish it. The Dostana actor could also be seen holding a pistol in one of his hands.

Meanwhile, fans headed to the comments section and dropped reactions as one wrote, "SRK & John movie Biggest Blockbuster Pathan This Year," another fan commented, "Only Actor Who Stated Natural All His life...Happy Birthday John Abraham," while others dropped hearts to the post.

Pathaan's first song 'Besharam Rang' got released last week, which has been garnering a lot of controversy from all acroos the nation. Though Deepika and Shah Rukh look stunning in the song, the choreography of the song and the Bajirao Mastani actress's attire, notably a saffron-colored bikini, are drawing mockery.

Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 23, 2022. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.