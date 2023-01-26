Shah Rukh Khan 'Went Nowhere, Waited For Right Time To Rule’: Karan Johar On Pathaan Star’s Comeback After 4 Years

Shah Rukh Khan is back in full form on the big screen after staying away from a leading role for over 4 years. The actor’s latest film ‘Pathaan’ has reportedly started off on a huge note and is expected to smash several Day 1 records at the box office.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who shares a close relationship with Shah Rukh Khan, took to his social media account on Wednesday to post a long heartwarming note on the mega opening of Pathaan. Taking to his Instagram account, the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ star shared a poster of Pathaan and wrote,” I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!!”

The note further added, “The charm, charisma , superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest , beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!! Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can….”

Karan Johar also gave a special shoutout to his childhood friend and producer of Pathaan, Aditya Chopra and wrote, “I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable!”

While giving Shah Rukh Khan a special mention, Karan Johar wrote, “And as for the KING! He went no where he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk !!! Love you Adi! And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and “boycotted” but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!! ( no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped !!!!!”

Pathaan is reportedly off to a huge start at the box office and has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India collections on Day 1 of its release.