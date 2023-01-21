Shah Rukh Khan Wants 'RRR' Star Ram Charan To Take Him To THIS Place On 'Pathaan's Release; Check Here

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Pathaan. The actor recently initiated 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter in order to interact with his fans and followers. A fan asked him, "Hi Sir, Will you visit any theatre in Telugu states on the movie release date?" To this, he replied, "Yeah if Ram Charan takes me."

Yeah if Ram Charan takes me!! https://t.co/LoaE4POU79 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

After the release of Pathaan trailer on January 10, Ram shared a special post for Khan and said, "looking forward to seeing you [SRK] in action sequences like never before." Sharing the trailer on Twitter, the RRR star wrote, "Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best! Shah Rukh Khan Sir looking forward to seeing you in action sequences like never before! #PathaanTrailer."

Reacting to this, Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Thank you so much my Mega Power Star Ram Charan. When your RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it.(Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi). Love you."

Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!!

(Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! )

Love you. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

Ram Charan-starrer movie RRR recently won award at the Golden Globe Awards for its song Naatu Naatu. Not only this, the movie also won big at the Critics Choice Awards, thereby creating history. RRR has also been submitted for consideration in several Oscar categories. The nominations will be announced on January 24.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the release of Pathaan. The movie will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023 which also stars SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.