New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan's arrest in a drug case is one of the hot topics of discussion in Bollywood. Everyone has their eyes on the whole case that what new direction it's going to turn into. Meanwhile, amidst the chaos, Aryan Khan is currently in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after his bail plea was rejected another time.

And now, daddy Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted at the jail where he went to visit his son. He was seen wearing a grey T-shirt, shades and black mask and was accompanied by security as he entered the premises of the place.



Actor Shah Rukh Khan reaches Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan Khan who is lodged at the jail, in connection with drugs on cruise ship case





After the short meeting with his son, the actor was snapped coming out of the jail. He was surrounded by police and security when he stepped out after seeing Aryan. Apart from the government officials, many fans of SRK were present outside the premises who were calling out his name and waving to him. The megastar met his fans and shook hands with many at Arthur Road Jail outdoors.



The actor left after spending 20 minutes -- the maximum time allowed for the visitors -- with his son. In the wake of the COVID-19, the visitors are restricted from having any physical contact with the jail inmates and thus, Shah Rukh met son Aryan through a glass wall and talked to him through an intercom.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Aryan Khan was taken in custody by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in relation to a drugs case. He was detained from a cruise that was midway from Mumbai to Goa on October 3. The 23-year-old was first sent to NCB custody till October 7. Aftre that, the court sent the accused to 14-day judicial custody and since then, he has been lodged in Mumbai's Arthur road jail.

