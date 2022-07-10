Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupati, Suriya Look Dashing In Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Pics

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding was indeed a dreamy one and their fans were just lovestruck by their beautiful wedding pictures. Vignesh shared many pictures with film stars from his wedding ceremony on the occasion of his first month anniversary. Their wedding was attended by many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Superstar Rajinikanth, filmmaker Atlee, Mani Ratnam, Vijay Sethupathi and Suriya.

Sharing pictures with Shah Rukh, Vijay Sethupati and Atlee, Vignesh wrote, "Happy moments of life".

He also shared pictures with Suriya and Jyotika. He wrote, "With the ever-charming @actorsuriya sir and the always beautiful Jyotika mam. My Hero @actorvijaysethupathi , akka Jesse with the lovely kids. Making our day too special."

Vignesh was all praise for Shah Rukh Khan and shared some heartwarming pictures with him. He wrote, "What more can anyone ask for ! #kingkhan @iamsrk ! Blessed to have this humble , kind , charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding ! The Badshaah and the time wit him ! Bliss ! Blessed. One month anniversary." For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will star together in Atlee's directorial Jawaan.

He also shared pictures with Superstar Rajinikanth and wrote, "With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir :) blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with sooo much of positivity and good will. Happy to share some great moments on the one month anniversary of our special day". Director Mani Ratnam can be seen in the pictures as well.

Nayanthara and Vignesh wore custom-made outfits from the label Jade by MK at their wedding ceremony. They met in 2015 on a film set and got married in Chennai in a beautiful ceremony. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara has started shooting for Jawaan with Sah Rukh Khan, which will release next year. Vignesh is currently working on Ajith Kumar-starrer AK62.