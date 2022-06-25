Shah Rukh Khan Unveils First Look From 'Pathaan' As He Celebrates 30 Years In Bollywood

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has completed 30 years in the film industry and still, no one can match his aura and charm. On this special occasion, the superstar has revealed his first look from his upcoming movie Pathaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Sharing his first look, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."