Shah Rukh Khan Turns Cheerleader For Wife Gauri's New Show, Fans Call Him 'Best Husband'

Gauri Khan is all set to enthrall fans as she announced her new show named 'Dream Homes With Gauri'. Married to Bollywood's King Khan, Gauri is an interior designer by profession, and in this show, Gauri will be redesigning a famous B-town celeb's home.

Motivating Gauri, husband Shah Rukh Khan turned cheerleader when he gave a huge shout-out to his wife on social media. SRK took to his Instagram handle and shared the teaser of the show Dream Homes With Gauri Khan.

Sharing the teaser, SRK wrote, "Gauri Khan looking forward to seeing you host Dream Homes With Gauri Khan! Coming soon on Mirchi Plus App and YouTube channel from 16th September 2022."

The teaser begins with Gauri redesigning and renovating famous celebs' homes including Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra, Kabir Khan, and Malaika Arora. Several fans took to the comment setion and called Shah Rukh Khan as best husband.

Gauri is one of the ace interior designers and owns Gauri Designs in Mumbai. With experience over years, Gauri has transformed several posh restaurants in Mumbai and has also redesigned several celebrity homes.

For the unversed, Gauri and Shah Rukh tied the knot in 1991 and are blessed with three kids including Aryan, 24, daughter Suhana and 9-year-old AbRam. Meanwhile, SRK's daughter Suhana is also set to step into the Bollywood industry as the star kid will feature in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will mark her acting debut.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is also set to enthrall his fans as he will be seen in a bunch of upcoming projects. The actor was last seen in Zero, which was released in 2018. Now, the actor will be seen in Atlee's Jawan. He will also be seen in Pathaan along side Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from that he will also make his cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.