New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family recently experienced a rough phase in their life after their elder son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in the drugs-on-cruise case in early October. However, now the family is relieved after Bombay High Court granted bail to the star kid on October 28.

As per a report in Bollywoodlife, the incident has shaken Aryan to the core. The star kid has become reserved and is not even meeting his friends. Seeing this, Shah Rukh took a break from his shooting and spent time with Aryan to comfort him. However, now the actor is all set to resume his work from the last week of November and before leaving, he is ensuring Aryan's safety.

The actor has been looking for a bodyguard, post Aryan's arrest but now, the superstar has decided to leave his own bodyguard Ravi Singh for his son and appoint a new reliable bodyguard for him instead.

“Aryan is not someone to get very comfortable in a new person’s company but he has known Ravi Singh for years now and shares a good rapport with him. He is supposed to visit the NCB office every Friday and with the new team investigating the case, there may be the frequent summons and in such a case, Shah Rukh feels it is best to have someone known and trusted along with Aryan. So that he can be at peace when he is away from home for shoots,” Bollywoodlife quoted a source close to the family.

For unversed, Ravi Singh has been with SRK for a long time now and is considered as a part of his family. He was the only one who went to pick up Aryan from jail after the court granted the bail.

Meanwhile, on the work front, there are several films in SRK's kitty that are slated to release next year, namely Pathan and Atlee's next project. Also, reports are doing rounds that he has been roped in for Rajkumar Hirani's immigration drama alongside Taapsee Pannu.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv