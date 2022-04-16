New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment New: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been hitting the headlines about his upcoming projects for quite some time now. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their beloved star in a movie once again as Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero in 2018. Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh is also said to be working with the director Atlee.

According to the latest reports by the Times of India, Sha Rukh Khan has wrapped up shooting for Atlee's film Lion and has started working on a film with Rajkumar Hirani. The reports revealed that Rajkumar Hirani has already started shooting the film with Taapsee Pannu on April 15, Friday and Shah Rukh will join them today, April 16.

It is also being reported that the production team has built a set of a Punjab village. The reports further added that Rajkumar Hirani will shoot the film in different parts of Mumbai and then will head out to London and Budapest for the shoot. However, the official announcement regarding the same has not been made yet.

Taapsee Pannu starred in Badla, produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment. But this is the first time Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee will feature in a movie together.

Meanwhile, according to the report by Indian Express, Shah Rukh commenced shooting for Atlee’s film in September 2021. “While SRK started working on the film last week, Nayanthara joined a couple of days ago. It is also being said that Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati will play the antagonist in the film, and he will join the cast later,” a source was quoted as saying by Indian Express. Atlee will reportedly star Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover.

Shah Rukh Khan wrapped up shooting in Spain for Pathaan. The movie also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone and will release on January 25, 2023.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav