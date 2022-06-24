Shah Rukh Khan To Skip Promotional Events Of Brahmastra; Here's Why

After waiting for months, the makers of Ranbir and Alia's much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra' was released earlier this month. The trailer was so intriguing that it caught netizens' attention and kept them hooked to their seats. Meanwhile, fans also spotted Bollywood's King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan, in the trailer, and it is supposed that SRK will make a cameo in the film. Now, it is being reported that despite his cameo, the actor will not be present for the promotional events.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, fans will not be able to spot SRK in Brahmastra's promotion.

“The makers of Brahmastra have planned a lot of promotional activities before the release. They were toying with the idea of having Shah Rukh Khan attend an event held to promote Brahmastra. He’s one of the biggest stars today in India and also, he hasn’t made such an appearance for ages. As a result, they felt that if he can make it, then nothing like it," a source close to the publication said.

“Shah Rukh understood the intention of the makers. He also knows that it’s a passion project for them and has the highest respect for how they have gone all out in giving the film an international look. However, he doesn’t think it’s a good idea for him to attend the promotions of Brahmastra. He felt that they have enough on their plate to excite the audiences, be it music, grandeur, the presence of talented actors, etc. Also, he wants to keep away from events and media glare for the time being. He’d prefer to attend such film events only for the promotions of his comeback film, Pathaan, which releases on Republic Day 2023. SRK feels that this strategy would work better for the Siddharth Anand-directorial since it features him as the main lead," the source said.

Further, understanding SRK's point of view, the director of the film Ayan Mukerji and the rest of the cast have decided to move forward with their promotions without SRK.

Meanwhile, on Shah Rukh's work front, the actor is all set to enthrall his audience in the coming year with back-to-back films. Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero on the big screens. Now, the actor will be next seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. SRK will also appear in Atlee's Jawan. The actor will collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki.

On the other hand, apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in lead roles. The film is set to hit the big screens on September 9, 2022.