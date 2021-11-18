Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly resume his work from the month of December onward, however, according to reports, his team has been instructed to avoid long outdoor shoots. In the wake of 56-year-old superstar’s son’s arrest allegedly in a drug bust case, Shah Rukh has reportedly been devoting more time to his family including son Aryan Khan. Thereby, the professional commitments had been kept at pause by the actor’s team with occasional execution of scheduled professional commitments only.

According to an India Today report, Shah Rukh Khan is planning to resume work from December, which includes film shoots, narrations, endorsement discussions, and more. However, the report added that Aryan will be his top priority.

Amid the developments related to Aryan Khan’s case, Shah Rukh Khan had put his professional works on hold, in order to ensure the required legal help for his son. The report adds that as Aryan Khan is back home in Mannat, his superstar father is considering going back to work while also devoting a considerable time to his family.

Shah Rukh was reportedly shooting for Atlee’s Lion (working title) with actress Nayanthara in the days close to Aryan Khan’s arrest. He was also scheduled to leave for Spain to shoot some sequences of his film ‘Pathan’ opposite Deepika Padukone.

Both these projects were reportedly put on hold.

The report, however, adds that the producers of these two projects have been accommodating as far as the distress and strain emerging out of the sequence of events in the Khan family in past couple of weeks. Shah Rukh is keen to get back to work by the end of November or early December. Apart from the film shoots, Shah Rukh is also likely to get into a few narrations next month.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma