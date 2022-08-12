Shah Rukh Khan To Play Vanar Astra In Ranbir-Alia’s Brahmastra? Fans Have A Reason To Believe | Watch

Brahmastra is all set to release in theatres on September 9 and the buzz around its release is even higher eversince fans started speculating cameo of Shah Rukh Khan in the film. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has been piquing the curiosity of cinephiles ever since he released the trailer of his mythological sci-fi drama 'Brahmastra'.

After the trailer launch, several people speculated that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. Back in June, SRK's fans shared screenshots from the trailer and wondered if it was King Khan who appeared as 'Vayu'. And now it seems like the observation made by the eagle-eyed fans is correct.

On Thursday, netizens shared a new picture and video, claiming it's SRK's look from 'Brahmastra'. In the viral clip, SRK is seen in a blood-soaked avatar. As SRK's character elevates in the air, lord Hanuman's silhouette starts to appear.

The particular glimpse made SRK's fans extremely happy. "Ladies & Gentleman, @iamsrk as Vanar Astra in Brahmastra," a Twitter user wrote.

"SRK's cameo will be Ayan Mukerji's ode to his love for Shah Rukh Khan," another one wrote.

Wait What @iamsrk Sir In & As LORD "HANUMAN" In Brahmastra 🔥 Zoom Karke Dekhna Same Dress Hai If Yeah Then Hell Excited For This 🥵🥵#SRK𓃵 #ShahRukhKhan #KingKhan pic.twitter.com/FElKW424w8 — IAMSHARIQ | THE JAWAN PATHAAN 🔥 (@IamShariq62) August 11, 2022

However, it is not yet known if the viral clip is from Brahmastra or just a fan-made edit.

Shah Rukh also has a cameo in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest release 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. SRK's latest cameo in LSC has made fans go crazy as there are too loud cheers in the theatres by his fans. Prior to it, SRK made a cameo appearance in R. Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.

Now, Srkians are eagerly waiting for 2023 as SRK is all set to make his full-fledged return to cinemas with 'Pathaan', followed by 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'.