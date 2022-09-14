Shah Rukh Khan To Perform High-Octane Action Scenes With 200 Women In Atlee's Jawan: Report

The King of Bollywood aka Shah Rukh Khan has always managed to enthrall his fans no matter what. However, the actor was away from the silver screen after his last release Zero. However, now, King Khan is all set to make a blockbuster return with a bunch of projects in his pipeline. One of those projects is Jawan. The shoot of the film is currently underway and a recent report states that the DDLJ actor will be shooting an ‘intense action sequence’ later this week in Chennai.

According to a report in BollywoodHungama, in order to portray the mega-action scene, an 'elaborate set' has been prepared, and while performing this sequence, SRK will be accompanied by 200 women. These women have been crowdsourced from Mumbai and will fly to Chennai. The report further claims that the action sequel will take a week time period to get completed. However, an official announcement regarding the matter is still awaited.

Earlier this year, King Khan took to his Instagram profile and shared the teaser of Jawan. In the teaser, the actor was seen wearing bandages as he was wounded in different places.

Talking about the film, SRK said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies, and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come."

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. SRK will also mark his first collaboration with famous director Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

Not only this, but fans will also witness SRK's cameo role in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. The movie also features Katrina Kaif. SRK also made his cameo in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film was released on big screens on September 9 and starred Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.