Shah Rukh Khan To Kartik Aaryan: Bollywood Stars React To Messi’s Argentina Lifting The FIFA World Cup 2022 Trophy

FIFA World Cup 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan were amongst celebs who reacted to the epic finals between Argentina and France.

It was a big night on Sunday with Argentina and France facing each other in the match of the decade at the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals in Qatar. With Argentina scoring a jaw-dropping win over France in the finals held last night, die-hard football lovers from Bollywood took to social media to react to the stellar match.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was present at the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals to promote ‘Pathaan’ took to social media to react to Lionel Messi’s Argentina lifting the trophy. “We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!!” wrote Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter.

“Just saw the Greatest Football Match ever #FIFAWorldCupFinal,” wrote Kartik Aaryan, who too attended the biggest night of Football. In another tweet, the ‘Freddy’ star shared a picture of Lionel Messi with a crown on his head.

Anil Kapoor too reacted to the match. Taking to his Twitter account, the ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ star wrote, “Whaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player!

Ranveer Singh, who was present in the stands to cheer on for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and wife Deepika Padukone, who was there to unveil the trophy on Sunday night, reacted to the epic final and wrote, “What have I just witnessed ?!?! Historic. Iconic. Pure magic. #FIFAWorldCup.”

Randeep Hooda took to the social media platform and wrote, “MESSI-ahh!!!! A lifetime of dreaming and performing at the highest level!! Finally rewarded !! A fairy tale ending to an illustrious career. Well played #Mbappe , you shined like a star WHAT A FINAL.”