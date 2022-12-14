Shah Rukh Khan To Attend FIFA World Cup Finals To Promote ‘Pathaan’? Here’s What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with traveling. The actor, who’ll soon be seen in his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’, has been on a spiritual spree and recently visited Mecca and Jammu-Kashmir's Vaishno Devi Shrine to seek divine blessing before the grand release of his film.

With several Bollywood celebrities jetting off to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022, fans have been speculating whether King Khan will be making an appearance at the esteemed event. On Wednesday, a fan club of Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he will be there to promote ‘Pathaan’ in Qatar.

In a tweet, the fan club of Shah Rukh Khan, which is followed by the actor himself wrote, “#ShahRukhKhan to promote #Pathaan during #FIFAWorldCup final! #WorldcupQatar2022 #BesharamRang.” Take a look at the tweet here:

The final match of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played on December 18, 2022 in Qatar. The match is expected to witness several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and other celebrities.

Talking about the film, the first song of ‘Pathaan’ titled ‘Besharam Rang’ released on Monday, December 12. The song featured Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in a fiery dance number. Deepika’s sultry moves wowed social media, with fans calling her ‘ultra hot’.

Talking about his role in the film, Shah Rukh Khan opened up in an Instagram live session how ‘Pathaan’ fulfills his desire to do a full-fledged action film. “In ‘Pathaan’, I’m doing all this action which I wanted to do when I was in my twenties. It’s a little late. At the age of 56, I’m trying to be macho and solid and trying to make it work, but I think Siddharth and the whole action team has put in a lot of effort. I hope I will look like a good action hero.”

‘Pathaan’ is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.