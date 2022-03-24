New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The quest to look for the ideas for Shah Rukh Khan’s app, SRK+ continues even though Disney+Hotstar asked the superstar to wait a bit. The OTT platform Disney+Hotstar is back with another hilarious advertisement with Shah Rukh Khan, Anurag Kashyap and actor Gopal Dutt. Their previous advertisement 'Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh’ went viral on social media.

SRK shared the video on his social media accounts. In this advertisement, Gopal Dutt expresses his concern to Shah Rukh as they don’t have any new ideas for their app. To which, Shah Rukh ensures Gopal that the name of SRK+ is enough. Gopal replies that Hotstar’s star work is enough and then gives examples of the popular shows produced by Hotstar. Then Anurag Kashyap shows the trending shows to Shah Rukh Khan on his phone. He gets frustrated by watching this and drops Kashyap’s phone in the bowl of soup. The video ends with the advertisement of Disney+Hotstar shows and movies and the tagline ‘Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh’.

The actor shared the video on social media with the caption, “Dil toh pagal tha, ab dimaag bhi kharaab kar diya @DisneyPlusHS walon ne ".

Dil toh pagal tha, ab dimaag bhi kharaab kar diya @DisneyPlusHS walon ne 🤬 pic.twitter.com/N2d59xoqcL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 24, 2022

The previous advertisement received a hilarious response from the audience and the Bollywood superstars like Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan. Ajay Devgn shared the video and tweeted, “Sorry @iamsrk pehle bata dete, Rudra SRK+ pe hi release karta, Ab #ThodaRukShahRukh”. Meanwhile, Salman Khan wrote, “Zindagi mein do cheezein kabhi underestimate mat karna - @iamsrk and his sense of humour. SRK+ aaye na aaye, maza bahut aaya #ThodaRukShahRukh”. The video got 32 million views on YouTube within a few days.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his next film Pathaan, also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan will also have a cameo in the movie, where he will be reprising his role of Tiger.

